D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $301.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.06.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

