D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 130,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.