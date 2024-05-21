D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 15,546 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE O traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 915,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

