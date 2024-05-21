D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 22,673 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. 1,871,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

