D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 14,443 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 1,209,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

