Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 6,886 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Progressive by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 755,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

