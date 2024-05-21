Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 9,812 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $541.40. The stock had a trading volume of 380,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,285. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.45 and its 200 day moving average is $537.75.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

