Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 5,757,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.