Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 118,134 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,134 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 222,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 204,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 447,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,570.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,570,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,882,000 after buying an additional 2,474,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 24,953,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,431,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

