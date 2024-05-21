Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after purchasing an additional 648,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after purchasing an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.21.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

