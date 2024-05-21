Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 30.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

AMGN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

