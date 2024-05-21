Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 31,535 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.35. 1,452,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.31. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

