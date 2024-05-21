Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 32,088 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Visa by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,500,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,212,986,000 after buying an additional 125,784 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $275.95. 6,547,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

