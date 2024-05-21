Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,731 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

