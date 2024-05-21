Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,583,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $944,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.85. 1,764,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,851. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.72 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.62 and a 200-day moving average of $557.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

