Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,693 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,539,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,422,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

