Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $439.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.20.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.