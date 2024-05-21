Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,055 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.04. 1,227,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,481. The company has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

