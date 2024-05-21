Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,396 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,227,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,438,382,592.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,455,670 shares of company stock worth $1,050,695,228. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.36. 3,112,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.