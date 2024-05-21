Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 13,890 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,167,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $135.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

