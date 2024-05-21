Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2491 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.