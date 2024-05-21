Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 983,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

