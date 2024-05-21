Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $88,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.82. 1,016,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,741. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $634.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.09.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.59.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

