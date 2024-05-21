Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,398 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

USB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 6,205,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,437. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

