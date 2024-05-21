Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,198. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

