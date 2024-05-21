Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $58,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,249. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

