Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 484.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 685,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,610. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

