Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

