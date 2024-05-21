Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $792.24. 535,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $778.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.84. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

