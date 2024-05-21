Davis R M Inc. Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

