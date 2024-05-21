Davis R M Inc. Has $34.86 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,050,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

