Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,910 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $76,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APH traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,038. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

