Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $67,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

AMT traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $194.13. 1,527,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,867. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

