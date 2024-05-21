Davis R M Inc. Sells 26,224 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.13. 1,031,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,607. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

