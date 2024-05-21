Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $388.14. 319,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,616. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.44. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.