Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) rose 17.5% during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 243,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 434,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Company Profile

In related news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

