Dero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,804.67 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00004017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $40.38 million and $19,804.67 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,232.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.43 or 0.00748029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00126281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00195722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00100002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

