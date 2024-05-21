Desjardins Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) to Hold

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
