Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $17.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DESP. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

DESP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

