Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:DESP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,288 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 236.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,463 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $12,954,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,622,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

