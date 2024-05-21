Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

