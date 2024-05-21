Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXT. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded Dexterra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.48 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.37%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.