DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.89 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $203.67 million and $10.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,585.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00744671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00127636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00194827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00101055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,022,581,900 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

