Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Seven Mile Advisory’s 7th Largest Position

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. 602,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,683. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

