Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

