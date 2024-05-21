Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 7.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 779,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,084. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.