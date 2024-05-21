Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 9.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,720,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,552,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,646. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

