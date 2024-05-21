Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 890,126 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,978,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 276,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,463. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.