Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Cut by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 10.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

