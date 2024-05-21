Diploma PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 17.30 (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diploma Trading Down 0.1 %

DPLM opened at GBX 4,208.50 ($53.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,886.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,651.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,454.30. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,772.88 ($35.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,340 ($55.16).

Get Diploma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($51.47) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($57.19) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.92) to GBX 4,700 ($59.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($50.20).

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.